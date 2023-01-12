TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 167,343 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,993.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,343 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,890.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,211,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,767 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,210,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

