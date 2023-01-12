Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Umpqua by 95.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

