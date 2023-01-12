Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,903 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 446,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Uniti Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Shares of UNIT opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -666.59%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

