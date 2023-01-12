Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 234.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 581,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,430,252. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

