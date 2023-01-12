Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Vail Resorts by 6.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 80.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $250.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $309.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

