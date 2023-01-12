Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 267,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

VSCO opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

