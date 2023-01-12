Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $183.64.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,366 shares of company stock worth $1,742,346. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

