Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

