Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

