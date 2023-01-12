Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 481,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.