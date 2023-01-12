Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,179 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,543,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

