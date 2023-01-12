Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after buying an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $39.06 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

