Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $11,701,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $134.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

