Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,625 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sibanye Stillwater Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
