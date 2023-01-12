Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after buying an additional 610,182 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $246.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $366.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

