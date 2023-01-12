Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 789 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,889,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128,725 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 469,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAC opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.09. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

