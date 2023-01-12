Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

