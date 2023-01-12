Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $96,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 32.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 22.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2,335.5% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 64,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $236.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average of $223.84. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

