Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.