Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of News by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in News by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in News by 6,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in News by 90,759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,440 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.
News Stock Down 0.4 %
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
News Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
