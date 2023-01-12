Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 317,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 94,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

NASDAQ REG opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

