Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 1,542.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tata Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after buying an additional 144,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tata Motors by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after buying an additional 84,963 shares during the period. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Tata Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.