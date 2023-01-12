Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 1,542.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tata Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after buying an additional 144,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tata Motors by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after buying an additional 84,963 shares during the period. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tata Motors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Tata Motors Profile
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
