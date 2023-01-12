Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 113.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,640,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ESS opened at $222.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.39.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.