Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,376,267.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,267.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,494 shares of company stock valued at $17,608,726 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.