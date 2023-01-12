Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.89. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.