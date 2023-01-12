Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,255,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Trading Up 0.7 %
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
