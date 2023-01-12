Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 582 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $194.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.41.

JBHT stock opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

