Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 56.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LAMR stock opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

