Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.