Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 226,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SMMD opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

