Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,231 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.30 ($5.70) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

