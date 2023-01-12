Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,568 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Plug Power Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

