Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 974 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

