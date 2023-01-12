Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,207 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.82) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($83.87) to €74.00 ($79.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 2.4 %
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
