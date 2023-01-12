Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after buying an additional 269,575 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after buying an additional 139,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,042,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $143.91 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

