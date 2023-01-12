Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.