Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 24.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth $151,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

Navient Price Performance

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

