Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after buying an additional 929,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,951,000 after buying an additional 766,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,678,000 after buying an additional 525,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

