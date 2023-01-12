Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $96,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $365.13.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

