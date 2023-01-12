Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 999,235 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 696,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.