Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $503.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $89.05.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.