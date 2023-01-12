Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
National Presto Industries Stock Performance
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.36%.
About National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Presto Industries (NPK)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.