Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile



Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

