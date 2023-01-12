Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Yum China by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,671,000 after buying an additional 792,734 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Yum China by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,341,000 after buying an additional 639,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1,906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 439,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 417,919 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Yum China by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after buying an additional 386,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 385,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after buying an additional 362,640 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $60.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

