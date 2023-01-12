Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $179.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,994 shares of company stock worth $1,263,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

