1,237 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ITT by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 438,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 36.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 158.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 330,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 202,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

