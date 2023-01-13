153,295 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,042,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 9.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average of $171.61. The stock has a market cap of $454.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

