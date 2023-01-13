196 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

NYSE BIO opened at $451.78 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $674.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

