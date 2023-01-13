2,075 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,422,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,263 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 668,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 478,820 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,926,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,442,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,921,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of BBEU stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.