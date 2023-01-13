2,075 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,422,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,263 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 668,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 478,820 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,926,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,442,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,921,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.