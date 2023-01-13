23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Up 4.1%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.28 and last traded at 2.28. Approximately 16,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,376,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 23andMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 5.60.

23andMe Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at 23andMe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total transaction of 85,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at 766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,691 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,267,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,073,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 1,506,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,033,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 1,025,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

