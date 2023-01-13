2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Insider Sells $39,192.02 in Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $39,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,136.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
2seventy bio Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.31. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 568.59%. As a group, analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.