2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Insider Sells $39,192.02 in Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $39,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,136.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

2seventy bio Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.31. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 568.59%. As a group, analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

